Grilled chicken in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Bopjib

621 Church st, Ann Arbor

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken (🔥 or teriyaki)$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with choice of sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN WITH BAKED GOAT CHEESE$19.00
Grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach and sun-dried tomato. Topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Baked and served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.
GRILLED CHICKEN AND PESTO$15.00
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella on fresh Italian bread. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
GRILLED CHICKEN
Pesto sauce, chicken, sun-dried tomato, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and Italian herbs.
BURRITOS

BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$5.25
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken
Grilled Chicken Bowl$7.00
Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Grilled Chicken Nacho$9.00
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled chicken.
Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

Takeout
CHICKEN GRILL
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing. Grilled on deli style sourdough and served with one side dish.
Grilled Chicken Meal$13.45
Grilled chicken breast served with steamed vegetable medley and your choice of wild rice or redskin mashed potato
Grilled Chicken Breast$8.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla
Wacker Chemical

4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor

TakeoutFast Pay
#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

TakeoutFast Pay
#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.75
6oz chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and bacon. Served with honey mustard.
