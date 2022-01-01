Grilled chicken in Ann Arbor
Bopjib
621 Church st, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Chicken (🔥 or teriyaki)
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with choice of sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|GRILLED CHICKEN WITH BAKED GOAT CHEESE
|$19.00
Grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach and sun-dried tomato. Topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Baked and served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.
|GRILLED CHICKEN AND PESTO
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella on fresh Italian bread. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
|GRILLED CHICKEN
Pesto sauce, chicken, sun-dried tomato, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and Italian herbs.
BURRITOS
BTB Burrito
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.25
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$7.00
Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
|Grilled Chicken Nacho
|$9.00
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled chicken.
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|CHICKEN GRILL
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing. Grilled on deli style sourdough and served with one side dish.
|Grilled Chicken Meal
|$13.45
Grilled chicken breast served with steamed vegetable medley and your choice of wild rice or redskin mashed potato
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$8.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla
Wacker Chemical
4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor
|#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle