Huevos rancheros in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Dozer Café & Roaster
112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township
|Huevos Rancheros
|$9.00
Seasoned black bean spread, avocado, tomato, onion, queso fresco (v)
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.00
Two fried flour tortillas, refried beans, and two eggs cooked any way you like. Smothered in a mild ranchera sauce and cheese.
The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor
414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.00
Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce, guacamole, & sour cream!
|Huevos Rancheros w/ Chorizo
|$15.00
Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce,
guacamole, & sour cream!