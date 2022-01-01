Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Dozer Café & Roaster image

 

Dozer Café & Roaster

112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$9.00
Seasoned black bean spread, avocado, tomato, onion, queso fresco (v)
More about Dozer Café & Roaster
Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Huevos Rancheros$12.00
Two fried flour tortillas, refried beans, and two eggs cooked any way you like. Smothered in a mild ranchera sauce and cheese.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

414 s. Main St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce, guacamole, & sour cream!
Huevos Rancheros w/ Chorizo$15.00
Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce,
guacamole, & sour cream!
More about The Jagged Fork - Ann Arbor

