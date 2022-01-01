Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale and Quina Salad$13.95
fresh kale and South American quinoa tossed in apple cider vinaigrette, finished with oven-roasted butternut squash, roasted shallots, Michigan dried cherries, and blackened spiced almonds
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
Consumer pic

 

Rappourt

2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE AND BEET SALAD$13.00
Bruised kale, mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, goat cheese, spiced crunchy chickpeas, served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Served with toasted pita
More about Rappourt
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Salad
kale, walnut, red onion, golden raisin,
grana, honey citrus vinaigrette
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$15.00
Kale & Mixed Greens Tossed with Honey Cumin Vinaigrette, Avocado, Roasted Beet, Cucumber, Egg, Goat Cheese
More about The Session Room
Item pic

 

The Ravens Club

207 South Main Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale + Quinoa Salad$13.00
apple, avocado, red grape, cranberry, cucumber, honey goat cheese, apple vinaigrette, choice of protein
More about The Ravens Club

