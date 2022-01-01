Kale salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve kale salad
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Kale and Quina Salad
|$13.95
fresh kale and South American quinoa tossed in apple cider vinaigrette, finished with oven-roasted butternut squash, roasted shallots, Michigan dried cherries, and blackened spiced almonds
Rappourt
2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor
|KALE AND BEET SALAD
|$13.00
Bruised kale, mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, goat cheese, spiced crunchy chickpeas, served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Served with toasted pita
PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
|Kale Salad
kale, walnut, red onion, golden raisin,
grana, honey citrus vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
Kale & Mixed Greens Tossed with Honey Cumin Vinaigrette, Avocado, Roasted Beet, Cucumber, Egg, Goat Cheese