Lasagna in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
PIZZA
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Lasagna
|$22.00
We roll our pasta sheets super thin and layer them with housemade bolognese, bechemel and parmigiano-reggiano. Stock up! This heat and serve number is more comforting than a hug
More about The Original Cottage Inn
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|MEAT LASAGNA
|$18.00
Our old family recipe; made from scratch with wide noodles, seasoned ground beef and Italian sausage, rich tomato sauce, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.
|SPINACH LASAGNA
|$18.00
Prepared fresh with sautéed mushrooms, fresh spinach, almonds, Parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses. Baked in our homemade marinara sauce.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Kids Cheese Lasagna
|$8.00
Kids size portion served with garlic bread
|Cheese Lasagna
|$99.00
1 Pan (serves 8-10)
Our traditional lasagna with four Italian cheese and marinara served with fresh oven-baked garlic bread.
|Italian Meats Lasagna
|$20.95
Our traditional lasagna with Italian sausage, sliced pepperoni, ground beef & marinara. served with fresh oven-baked garlic bread.