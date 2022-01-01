Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$22.00
We roll our pasta sheets super thin and layer them with housemade bolognese, bechemel and parmigiano-reggiano. Stock up! This heat and serve number is more comforting than a hug
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
MEAT LASAGNA$18.00
Our old family recipe; made from scratch with wide noodles, seasoned ground beef and Italian sausage, rich tomato sauce, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.
SPINACH LASAGNA$18.00
Prepared fresh with sautéed mushrooms, fresh spinach, almonds, Parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses. Baked in our homemade marinara sauce.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Lasagna$8.00
Kids size portion served with garlic bread
Cheese Lasagna$99.00
1 Pan (serves 8-10)
Our traditional lasagna with four Italian cheese and marinara served with fresh oven-baked garlic bread.
Italian Meats Lasagna$20.95
Our traditional lasagna with Italian sausage, sliced pepperoni, ground beef & marinara. served with fresh oven-baked garlic bread.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Beef Lasagna$14.00
Topped with Marinara Sauce and served with Grilled Garlic Bread
More about Alpha Koney Island

