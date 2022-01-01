Lobsters in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve lobsters
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Lobster Roll
|$28.95
Maine Style - chilled lobster salad with mayo and celery. Served with fries and a dill pickle
|Twin Lobster Tails
|$39.95
two cold water lobster tails, buttered, seasoned, and broiled
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|RoosRoast Lobster Butter Love 12oz
|$15.00
Smooth, buttery, sublime. "Does it have lobster in it? No! Is it delicious? Yes! A highly-addictive, Sumatra-based blend that has a smooth, creamy body with low acidity and nutty aftertones. It’s super drinkable and by far, our most popular coffee here in Michigan and everywhere. Makes a fantastic espresso, pour over, or coffee for one thousand people."