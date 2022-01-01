Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$28.95
Maine Style - chilled lobster salad with mayo and celery. Served with fries and a dill pickle
Twin Lobster Tails$39.95
two cold water lobster tails, buttered, seasoned, and broiled
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
Item pic

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
RoosRoast Lobster Butter Love 12oz$15.00
Smooth, buttery, sublime. "Does it have lobster in it? No! Is it delicious? Yes! A highly-addictive, Sumatra-based blend that has a smooth, creamy body with low acidity and nutty aftertones. It’s super drinkable and by far, our most popular coffee here in Michigan and everywhere. Makes a fantastic espresso, pour over, or coffee for one thousand people."
More about Fresh Forage

