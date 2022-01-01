Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lox in
Ann Arbor
/
Ann Arbor
/
Lox
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve lox
Dozer Café & Roaster
112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township
No reviews yet
Ranch Lox
$11.00
cold-smoked salmon with onion, radish, avacado spread & "everything" ranch
More about Dozer Café & Roaster
Moon Winks Cafe - 5151 Plymouth rd
5151 Plymouth rd, Ann Arbor
No reviews yet
Lonnie's Lox
$6.00
More about Moon Winks Cafe - 5151 Plymouth rd
