Mac and cheese in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Sparrow Kitchen
Sparrow Kitchen
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Mac And Cheese
|$6.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Side Mac n Cheese
|$7.85
|LATE MAC & CHEESE
|$15.95
|Deluxe Mac & Cheese
|$19.95
Our same great mac & cheese with ground beef, fresh mushrooms & onions. A very tasty, hearty meal. Served with fresh oven-baked garlic bread.
More about The Session Room
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Mac'n'Cheese
|$12.00
Cavatappi Pasta, 2 Year Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Detroit Wing Company
3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor
|DWC Mac N Cheese