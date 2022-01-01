Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Ann Arbor
/
Ann Arbor
/
Miso Soup
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve miso soup
Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
4641 washtenaw ave, Ann Arbor
No reviews yet
Miso Soup (C)
$4.00
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Wolverine Sushi Bar
413 E HURON ST #C, Ann Arbor
Avg 3.8
(139 reviews)
Miso Soup
$4.00
Miso Soup
$4.00
Vegan Miso Soup
$4.00
More about Wolverine Sushi Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor
Fried Rice
Prosciutto
Bread Pudding
Antipasto Salad
Sashimi
Calamari
Coleslaw
Tuna Salad
Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore
Downtown Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
South University Ann Arbor
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More near Ann Arbor to explore
Ypsilanti
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Livonia
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(141 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1807 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston