Mushroom burgers in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

The Original Cottage Inn image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
ROCKIN' SWEET ONION MUSHROOM BURGER*$17.00
Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with grilled onion, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGETARIAN PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM CAP BURGER$18.95
2 marinated portobello mushroom caps sauteed with garlic butter, topped with melted swiss and lettuce tomato and onion. Served with one side dish.
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER$19.95
Half pounf black angus beef loaded with fresh, sliced mushrooms, & Portobello mushrooms, sauteed in garlic butter & topped with melted swiss. If you love mushrooms, this burger’s for you! Served with one side dish.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

 

Wacker Chemical

4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#4 | Mushroom Swiss Burger$7.79
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Mushrooms | Aioli
More about Wacker Chemical
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.00
Served with Sautéed Mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
More about Alpha Koney Island
Item pic

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#4 | Mushroom Swiss Burger
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Mushrooms | Aioli
More about Domino's Farms Office Park

