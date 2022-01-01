Mushroom burgers in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|ROCKIN' SWEET ONION MUSHROOM BURGER*
|$17.00
Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with grilled onion, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|VEGETARIAN PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM CAP BURGER
|$18.95
2 marinated portobello mushroom caps sauteed with garlic butter, topped with melted swiss and lettuce tomato and onion. Served with one side dish.
|PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
|$19.95
Half pounf black angus beef loaded with fresh, sliced mushrooms, & Portobello mushrooms, sauteed in garlic butter & topped with melted swiss. If you love mushrooms, this burger’s for you! Served with one side dish.
Wacker Chemical
4950 South State Road, Ann Arbor
|#4 | Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$7.79
1⁄3 Ibs Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Mushrooms | Aioli
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.00
Served with Sautéed Mushrooms, and Swiss cheese