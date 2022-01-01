Philly cheesesteaks in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
|Philly CheeseSteak
|$5.79
Philly Beef, Provolone, Sauteed Peppers & Onions on a French Roll
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|14" Large Philly CheeseSteak
|$32.55
Garlic Butter, Sliced Roast Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
|7" Personal Philly CheeseSteak
|$12.75
Garlic Butter, Sliced Roast Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
|Philly Cheese Steak
Chopped steak, onions & mushrooms topped with American cheese. Includes one side dish.