Philly cheesesteaks in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Corporate Dining Concepts - XPO Cafe

2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor

Philly CheeseSteak$5.79
Philly Beef, Provolone, Sauteed Peppers & Onions on a French Roll
Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

14" Large Philly CheeseSteak$32.55
Garlic Butter, Sliced Roast Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
7" Personal Philly CheeseSteak$12.75
Garlic Butter, Sliced Roast Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses.
Philly Cheese Steak
Chopped steak, onions & mushrooms topped with American cheese. Includes one side dish.
Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Philly Cheese Steak$11.00
Sliced Rib Eye, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, and Swiss Cheeseserved on Multigrain French Bread
