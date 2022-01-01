Pork belly in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve pork belly
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Pork Belly Pizza
|$25.00
SANDWICHES
Belly Deli
1317 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Bulgogi + Pork Belly Buns
|$6.50
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Pork Belly Tostadas
|$10.00
Crispy pork belly, chorizo, black beans, queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro on a corn tostada.
BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tomukun Noodle Bar
505 E. Liberty St 200, Ann Arbor
|Kids Pork Belly Ramen
|$9.00
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|BBQ Pork Belly Rice Bowl
|$17.00
White rice, bbq pork belly, kimchi mayo, pickled carrots & jicama, jalapeños, cucumber, radish, soft-boiled egg, cilantro, green onion
• GF, DF
• Contains: egg (kimchi mayo, soft-boiled egg)