Pork chops in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve pork chops
Monty's
3140 Packard Road, Ann Arbor
|BLACKEND PORK CHOP
|$18.00
10 oz. bone-in, blackened pork chop topped with gravy, served with
mashed potatoes & seasonal veggies
Venue by 4M - Dine In or Take Out
1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor
|Berkshire Tomahawk Pork Chop
|$52.00
12oz Berkshire bone-in chop pan seared and finished with butter and fresh herbs. Served with sautéed haricots verts, feta, and oregano. Finished with a whole-grain mustard reduction made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon.
Suggested wine pairing: Pagnotta Pinot Noir (glass or bottle), St. Innocent Pinot Noir (bottle)