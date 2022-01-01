Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve pork chops

Banner pic

 

Monty's

3140 Packard Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLACKEND PORK CHOP$18.00
10 oz. bone-in, blackened pork chop topped with gravy, served with
mashed potatoes & seasonal veggies
More about Monty's
Item pic

 

Venue by 4M - Dine In or Take Out

1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Berkshire Tomahawk Pork Chop$52.00
12oz Berkshire bone-in chop pan seared and finished with butter and fresh herbs. Served with sautéed haricots verts, feta, and oregano. Finished with a whole-grain mustard reduction made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon.
Suggested wine pairing: Pagnotta Pinot Noir (glass or bottle), St. Innocent Pinot Noir (bottle)
More about Venue by 4M - Dine In or Take Out

