Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve pretzels

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Pretzel Cheese$4.00
Pretzels$10.00
House-made Alaskan Amber Beer Cheese Sauce, Cherrywood Bacon, Green Onion, Pretzel Sticks
More about The Session Room
Good Time Charley's image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzels & Queso$12.00
Four homemade soft pretzel sticks with a side of Charley's queso
More about Good Time Charley's
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company

3234 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$3.99
A traditional German style pretzel made with lard, dipped in lye, and packed with flavor.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Pecan Pies

Key Lime Pies

Tortas

Chai Tea

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Cake

Kimchi

Bruschetta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston