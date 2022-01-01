Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula & Prosciutto$21.00
mozzarella, ligurian olive oil, sea salt
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
Black Diesel Coffee image

 

Black Diesel Coffee

1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Savory Prosciutto & Chevre Crêpe$7.45
More about Black Diesel Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto E Grana$11.00
Prosciutto di parma, grana padano, arugula, focaccia (This item can be prepared gluten free without the focaccia)
Prosciutto Di Parma$17.50
House blend mozzarella, arugula, grana padano
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CHEESE

Zingerman's Creamery

3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)
Takeout
La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz$11.00
Silky, rich and sweet prosciutto made in Iowa from humanely raised family farms
More about Zingerman's Creamery
Item pic

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto-Manchego Panini$15.00
Ciabatta bread, quince paste, shaved manchego cheese, olive oil, arugula
• Contains: gluten (ciabatta), dairy (manchego cheese)
More about Fresh Forage

