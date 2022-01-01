Prosciutto in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Arugula & Prosciutto
|$21.00
mozzarella, ligurian olive oil, sea salt
Black Diesel Coffee
1423 E. Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Savory Prosciutto & Chevre Crêpe
|$7.45
PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
|Prosciutto E Grana
|$11.00
Prosciutto di parma, grana padano, arugula, focaccia (This item can be prepared gluten free without the focaccia)
|Prosciutto Di Parma
|$17.50
House blend mozzarella, arugula, grana padano
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CHEESE
Zingerman's Creamery
3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor
|La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz
|$11.00
Silky, rich and sweet prosciutto made in Iowa from humanely raised family farms