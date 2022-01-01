Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor image

 

Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor

117 West Washington Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
w/ sweet chile mayo and tropical slaw on brioche bun
More about Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$22.50
Smoked pork smothered in BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw and one side dish.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
housemade bbq pulled pork, fried onion rings, coleslaw, on local zingerman's bakehouse challah roll, served with a side of hand-cut french fries
More about Fresh Forage
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Slow roasted pork on a brioche bun, with homemade BBQ sauce and topped with cole slaw.
More about Frasers Pub Inc.

