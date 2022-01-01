Pulled pork sandwiches in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor
117 West Washington Street, Ann Arbor
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
w/ sweet chile mayo and tropical slaw on brioche bun
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$22.50
Smoked pork smothered in BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw and one side dish.
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$17.00
housemade bbq pulled pork, fried onion rings, coleslaw, on local zingerman's bakehouse challah roll, served with a side of hand-cut french fries