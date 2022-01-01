Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin cheesecake in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

Carson's American Bistro image

 

Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Cheesecake$7.95
More about Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Ann Arbor

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Cheesecake$30.00
Creamy pumpkin cheesecake in a Ginger Jump Up Cookie crust. Serves 6-10.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Ann Arbor
Consumer pic

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Cheesecake$5.00
Cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger & pumpkin flavors are swirled into creamy cheesecake in a graham cracker pecan crust. (Contains: dairy, gluten, soy, egg, tree nut) *seasonal item, while supplies last*
More about Fresh Forage
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced - 3711 Plaza Drive

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Cheesecake$45.00
Our creamy pumpkin cheesecake batter spiced with, cinnamon, ginger, and clove, with a Ginger Jump Up Cookie crust.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced - 3711 Plaza Drive

