Ravioli in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve ravioli
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|RAVIOLI FLORENTINE
|$19.00
Jumbo spinach-filled ravioli simmered with scallion and fresh mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce.
Palio - Palio - Ann Arbor
347 S. Main St, Ann Arbor
|Veal Ravioli
|$19.95
Veal stuffed “half moon” ravioli with sautéed mushrooms, spinach,
and a creamy veal demi glace sauce
Pizza House
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Kids Cheese Ravioli
|$8.00
Kids size portion served with garlic bread
|Fried Ravioli
|$0.00
Lightly breaded & toasted ravioli stuffed with italian sausage & blended cheeses.
