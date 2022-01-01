Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
RAVIOLI FLORENTINE$19.00
Jumbo spinach-filled ravioli simmered with scallion and fresh mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce.
More about Original Cottage Inn
Main pic

 

Palio - Palio - Ann Arbor

347 S. Main St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veal Ravioli$19.95
Veal stuffed “half moon” ravioli with sautéed mushrooms, spinach,
and a creamy veal demi glace sauce
More about Palio - Palio - Ann Arbor
Item pic

 

Pizza House

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Ravioli$8.00
Kids size portion served with garlic bread
Fried Ravioli$0.00
Lightly breaded & toasted ravioli stuffed with italian sausage & blended cheeses.
Fried Ravioli$16.95
Lightly breaded & toasted ravioli stuffed with Italian sausage & blended cheeses.
More about Pizza House

