Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve rice pudding

Item pic

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$4.99
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Rice Pudding$4.00
Topped with Whipped Cream
More about Alpha Koney Island

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Garden Salad

Rice Bowls

Cornbread

Tortilla Soup

Strawberry Shortcake

Fish Tacos

Chai Lattes

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston