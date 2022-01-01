Rugelach in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve rugelach
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Apricot Rugelach
A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing apricot filling.
|Raspberry Rugelach
A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing tasty raspberry filling.
|Currant Rugelach
A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing currant & walnut filling.
Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Chocolate Rugelach
A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing chocolate filling.
