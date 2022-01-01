Salmon in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve salmon
Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor
|SALMON TACOS
|$17.00
blackened canadian salmon, cilantro-lime slaw, avocado cream, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
|PECAN CRUSTED SALMON (gf, df)
|$27.00
pecan & maple crusted salmon, fried brussels sprouts, sautéed kale, (no substitutions)
York Food & Drink
1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor
|Highland Smoked Salmon Bocata
|$15.00
Another old favorite!! Smoked salmon with Zingerman's Creamery organic goat’s milk cream cheese, arugula, wild capers from Pantelleria, and freshly-cracked Telicherry pepper.
|Side of Smoked Salmon
|$4.00
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Atlantic Salmon
|$28.95
Enjoy your fresh catch broiled, fried, grilled, or for something more adventurous try one of the following options: Blackened - Seasoned with our own special Cajun blend, seared and drizzled with roasted pepper aioli Shanghai Style - Sesame steamed and paired with sticky rice, spinach and ginger-scallion soy sauce, +2.95
|Stuffed Atlantic Salmon
|$31.95
Atlantic salmon filled with crab, shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach finished with a lemon-caper beurre blanc
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON
|$21.00
Served with red skinned mashers and garlic butter vegetable medley.
|BLACKENED SALMON CAESAR
|$21.00
Crisp romaine, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and garlic croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with blackened salmon.
The Earle Restaurant
121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Salmon with Shrimp
|$29.95
Fresh fillet of salmon grilled with shrimp on sautéed spinach…in a white wine, shallot and lemon sauce…with fresh tarragon and chives...served with potatoes
|Grilled Salmon (Special)
|$19.95
Fresh fillet of salmon grilled with shrimp on sautéed spinach…in a white wine, shallot and lemon sauce…with fresh tarragon and chives...served with potatoes
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
|Wood Roasted Salmon
|$20.00
Faroe Island salmon, warm grain salad
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Salmon Dinner
|$23.73
8oz Salmon fillet seasoned and served with wild rice & steamed veggies.
|Salmon Entree
|$23.95
8oz Salmon fillet seasoned and served with wild rice & steamed veggies.
|SALMON CAESAR SALAD
|$21.75
Fresh cut romaine, 8oz grilled salmon, parmesan shaved cheese and croutons.
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Salmon BLT
|$18.00
Wild Caught and Chargrilled Salmon Filet, Cherrywood Bacon, & Aioli on a Toasted Le Bus Bun
Zingerman's Creamery
3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor
|Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 6oz
|$8.00
Our classic Cream Cheese with lox mixed in!
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Salmon Ghallaba
|$20.99
Stir fry. Salmon sautéed with garden vegetables, mushrooms, herbs and spices.
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.99
Charbroiled Norwegian Atlantic salmon fillet marinated in olive oil and spices.
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Crisp Greens Topped with Grilled Salmon, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion, served with Pita Bread
Wolverine Sushi Bar
413 E HURON ST #C, Ann Arbor
|Spicy Salmon
|$8.00
GF, Mild Spicy
Spicy minced Salmon with Cucumber
Carson's American Bistro
2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor
|Bourbon Glazed Cedar Salmon
|$28.95
served with smashed Yukon Gold potatoes and roasted broccoli
Zingerman's Bakehouse
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor
|Smoked Salmon
Fresh Forage
5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Salmon & Kimchi Rice
|$19.00
brown rice, miso-glazed salmon (fish, gluten), spam, shiitake mushrooms, kimchi, carrots, peas, green onion
*DF, GF*