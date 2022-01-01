Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve salmon

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club image

 

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club

400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON TACOS$17.00
blackened canadian salmon, cilantro-lime slaw, avocado cream, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
PECAN CRUSTED SALMON (gf, df)$27.00
pecan & maple crusted salmon, fried brussels sprouts, sautéed kale, (no substitutions)
More about Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
Item pic

 

York Food & Drink

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Highland Smoked Salmon Bocata$15.00
Another old favorite!! Smoked salmon with Zingerman's Creamery organic goat’s milk cream cheese, arugula, wild capers from Pantelleria, and freshly-cracked Telicherry pepper.
Side of Smoked Salmon$4.00
More about York Food & Drink
Banner pic

 

The Great Commoner

110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Toast$14.00
More about The Great Commoner
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Atlantic Salmon$28.95
Enjoy your fresh catch broiled, fried, grilled, or for something more adventurous try one of the following options: Blackened - Seasoned with our own special Cajun blend, seared and drizzled with roasted pepper aioli Shanghai Style - Sesame steamed and paired with sticky rice, spinach and ginger-scallion soy sauce, +2.95
Atlantic Salmon$16.95
Enjoy your fresh catch broiled, fried, grilled, or for something more adventurous try one of the following options: Blackened - Seasoned with our own special Cajun blend, seared and drizzled with roasted pepper aioli Shanghai Style - Sesame steamed and paired with sticky rice, spinach and ginger-scallion soy sauce, +2.95
Stuffed Atlantic Salmon$31.95
Atlantic salmon filled with crab, shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach finished with a lemon-caper beurre blanc
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON$21.00
Served with red skinned mashers and garlic butter vegetable medley.
BLACKENED SALMON CAESAR$21.00
Crisp romaine, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and garlic croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, topped with blackened salmon.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
The Earle Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

The Earle Restaurant

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon with Shrimp$29.95
Fresh fillet of salmon grilled with shrimp on sautéed spinach…in a white wine, shallot and lemon sauce…with fresh tarragon and chives...served with potatoes
Grilled Salmon (Special)$19.95
Fresh fillet of salmon grilled with shrimp on sautéed spinach…in a white wine, shallot and lemon sauce…with fresh tarragon and chives...served with potatoes
Grilled Salmon (Special)$19.95
Fresh filet of salmon grilled with shrimp on sautéed spinach in a white wine, shallot and lemon sauce with fresh tarragon and chives. Served with potatoes
More about The Earle Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wood Roasted Salmon$20.00
Faroe Island salmon, warm grain salad
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Dinner$23.73
8oz Salmon fillet seasoned and served with wild rice & steamed veggies.
Salmon Entree$23.95
8oz Salmon fillet seasoned and served with wild rice & steamed veggies.
SALMON CAESAR SALAD$21.75
Fresh cut romaine, 8oz grilled salmon, parmesan shaved cheese and croutons.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon BLT$18.00
Wild Caught and Chargrilled Salmon Filet, Cherrywood Bacon, & Aioli on a Toasted Le Bus Bun
More about The Session Room
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO • CHEESE

Zingerman's Creamery

3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 6oz$8.00
Our classic Cream Cheese with lox mixed in!
More about Zingerman's Creamery
Item pic

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Ghallaba$20.99
Stir fry. Salmon sautéed with garden vegetables, mushrooms, herbs and spices.
Grilled Salmon$20.99
Charbroiled Norwegian Atlantic salmon fillet marinated in olive oil and spices.
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$17.00
Crisp Greens Topped with Grilled Salmon, Tomato, Cucumber, and Red Onion, served with Pita Bread
More about Alpha Koney Island
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Wolverine Sushi Bar

413 E HURON ST #C, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.8 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Salmon$8.00
GF, Mild Spicy
Spicy minced Salmon with Cucumber
More about Wolverine Sushi Bar
Bourbon Glazed Cedar Salmon image

 

Carson's American Bistro

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Glazed Cedar Salmon$28.95
served with smashed Yukon Gold potatoes and roasted broccoli
More about Carson's American Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Zingerman's Bakehouse

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse
Item pic

 

Fresh Forage

5060 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon & Kimchi Rice$19.00
brown rice, miso-glazed salmon (fish, gluten), spam, shiitake mushrooms, kimchi, carrots, peas, green onion
*DF, GF*
More about Fresh Forage
Restaurant banner

 

Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

403 East Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Toast$13.00
Salmon (Protein)$13.00
Salmon Salad$14.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

