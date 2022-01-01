Scallops in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve scallops
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
|$31.95
mascarpone risotto, scallops, jumbo shrimp, asparagus, heirloom tomato, arugula, herb vinaigrette, lemon butter
|Maine Scallops
|$41.95
Enjoy your fresh catch broiled, fried, grilled, or for something more adventurous try one of the following options: Blackened - Seasoned with our own special Cajun blend, seared and drizzled with roasted pepper aioli Shanghai Style - Sesame steamed and paired with sticky rice, spinach and ginger-scallion soy sauce, +2.95
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|SHRIMP & SCALLOPS PORTOFINO
|$22.00
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, fresh mushrooms, diced tomato, scallion, fresh parsley and basil. Tossed with spaghettini pasta in a demi glace cream sauce.