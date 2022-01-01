Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve scallops

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto$31.95
mascarpone risotto, scallops, jumbo shrimp, asparagus, heirloom tomato, arugula, herb vinaigrette, lemon butter
Maine Scallops$41.95
Enjoy your fresh catch broiled, fried, grilled, or for something more adventurous try one of the following options: Blackened - Seasoned with our own special Cajun blend, seared and drizzled with roasted pepper aioli Shanghai Style - Sesame steamed and paired with sticky rice, spinach and ginger-scallion soy sauce, +2.95
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP & SCALLOPS PORTOFINO$22.00
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, fresh mushrooms, diced tomato, scallion, fresh parsley and basil. Tossed with spaghettini pasta in a demi glace cream sauce.
More about The Original Cottage Inn
PASTA • SEAFOOD

The Earle Restaurant

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Scallops$39.95
Sea scallops sauteed with mushrooms and garlic...pan sauced with sherry and cream...served with rice
More about The Earle Restaurant

