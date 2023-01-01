Sherbet in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve sherbet
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor
|Rainbow Sherbet Sour Beer - Prairie Artisan Ales
|$7.00
- Prairie Artisan Ales (Oklahoma) - Rainbow Sherbet: 5.2% ABV. Sour ale with all the fruits in rainbow sherbet - raspberry, pineapple, and orange.
More about HOMES Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
HOMES Brewery
2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor
|750mL - Straspberry Sherbet - Fruited Sour
|$15.75
5.5% Fruited Sour - lactose kettle sour blended with a whole lotta raspberry and strawberry
|750mL - Razz Peach Sherbet - Fruited Sour
|$16.50
5.5% Fruited Sour - lactose kettle sour blended with raspberry and peach