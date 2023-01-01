Sherbet in Ann Arbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rainbow Sherbet Sour Beer - Prairie Artisan Ales$7.00
- Prairie Artisan Ales (Oklahoma) - Rainbow Sherbet: 5.2% ABV. Sour ale with all the fruits in rainbow sherbet - raspberry, pineapple, and orange.
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
HOMES Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HOMES Brewery

2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.7 (1431 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
750mL - Straspberry Sherbet - Fruited Sour$15.75
5.5% Fruited Sour - lactose kettle sour blended with a whole lotta raspberry and strawberry
750mL - Razz Peach Sherbet - Fruited Sour$16.50
5.5% Fruited Sour - lactose kettle sour blended with raspberry and peach
More about HOMES Brewery

