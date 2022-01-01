Shrimp tempura in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
4641 washtenaw ave, Ann Arbor
|Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (C)
|$8.00
Tempura style shrimp and vegetable medley. Served with tempura sauce.
|Double Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)
|$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado. Deep fried and topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)
|$9.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, & masago. Topped with eel sauce.
More about Wolverine Sushi Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Wolverine Sushi Bar
413 E HURON ST #C, Ann Arbor
|Shrimp Tempura
|$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce