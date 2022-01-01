Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor

4641 washtenaw ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer (C)$8.00
Tempura style shrimp and vegetable medley. Served with tempura sauce.
Double Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado. Deep fried and topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll (C)$9.00
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, & masago. Topped with eel sauce.
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
Shrimp Tempura image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Wolverine Sushi Bar

413 E HURON ST #C, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.8 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce
More about Wolverine Sushi Bar
Tomukun Noodle Bar image

BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tomukun Noodle Bar

505 E. Liberty St 200, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
Takeout
Side Tempura Veggies NO SHRIMP$4.00
Side Shrimp Tempura Set$6.00
Tempura Shrimp Buns$8.00
More about Tomukun Noodle Bar

