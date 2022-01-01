Sliders in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve sliders
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|5 Sliders
|$20.95
5 Tasty mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with a side of steak fries
|LATE (5) CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
|$20.75
|Sliders
Tasty mini-burgers topped with American cheese and served with steak fries.
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Kids Shwarma Slider
|$8.99
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Frasers Pub Inc.
2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sliders
|$13.95
6oz mahi-mahi filet, portioned over three slider buns with mixed greens, tomato, red onions and southwest sauce.
|Slider Burger (4)
|$13.95
FOUR 2oz ground beef patties served with grilled onions and pickles.
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$10.95
Slow roasted pork with homemade BBQ sauce and topped with cole slaw