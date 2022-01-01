Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
5 Sliders$20.95
5 Tasty mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with a side of steak fries
LATE (5) CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS$20.75
Sliders
Tasty mini-burgers topped with American cheese and served with steak fries.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Palm Palace Restaurant image

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Shwarma Slider$8.99
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sliders$13.95
6oz mahi-mahi filet, portioned over three slider buns with mixed greens, tomato, red onions and southwest sauce.
Slider Burger (4)$13.95
FOUR 2oz ground beef patties served with grilled onions and pickles.
Pulled Pork Sliders$10.95
Slow roasted pork with homemade BBQ sauce and topped with cole slaw
More about Frasers Pub Inc.
Restaurant banner

 

Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

403 East Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Sliders$6.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

