Souvlaki in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Mediterrano -
Mediterrano -
2900 S State St, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$26.00
Chicken breast brined in salt water with peppercorn and citrus peels overnight. Chicken is removed then marinated, skewered and grilled. Tzatziki sauce served on the side with tomato relish and grilled pita. Lemon potatoes on the side garnished with parsley.
More about The Great Greek - Ann Arbor
The Great Greek - Ann Arbor
3268 Ann Arbor Saline Rd, Ann Arbor
|Souvlaki Mix
|$13.95
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
|Shrimp Souvlaki
|$13.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries