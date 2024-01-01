Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve souvlaki

Mediterrano -

2900 S State St, Ann Arbor

Chicken Souvlaki$26.00
Chicken breast brined in salt water with peppercorn and citrus peels overnight. Chicken is removed then marinated, skewered and grilled. Tzatziki sauce served on the side with tomato relish and grilled pita. Lemon potatoes on the side garnished with parsley.
More about Mediterrano -
The Great Greek - Ann Arbor

3268 Ann Arbor Saline Rd, Ann Arbor

Souvlaki Mix$13.95
Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Shrimp Souvlaki$13.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
More about The Great Greek - Ann Arbor

