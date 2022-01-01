Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$20.00
king crab, calabrian chili, caper, garlic, breadcrumbs
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
The Original Cottage Inn image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Original Cottage Inn

512 East William Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1387 reviews)
Takeout
KID'S SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA$8.00
Spaghetti noodles served with homemade marinara sauce
More about The Original Cottage Inn
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti And Meatballs$17.00
Grass-fed beef meatballs, tomato sauce, grana padano
Spaghetti Red Clam Sauce$17.00
marinara sauce, chili flakes, white wine, baby clams
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Spaghetti$4.95
Spaghetti$17.95
A generous portion of spaghetti. Cooked daily. Served with fresh oven-baked garlic bread.
Kids Spaghetti$8.00
Kids size portion served with garlic bread
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout

