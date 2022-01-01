Spaghetti in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Spaghetti
|$20.00
king crab, calabrian chili, caper, garlic, breadcrumbs
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Original Cottage Inn
512 East William Street, Ann Arbor
|KID'S SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA
|$8.00
Spaghetti noodles served with homemade marinara sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$17.00
Grass-fed beef meatballs, tomato sauce, grana padano
|Spaghetti Red Clam Sauce
|$17.00
marinara sauce, chili flakes, white wine, baby clams