Spinach pies in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve spinach pies

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Feta Spinach Pie$13.00
More about The Session Room
Item pic

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Spinach Pie (6 pieces)$14.99
Spinach, onions, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil stuffed and baked into dough.
Small Mediterranean Spinach Pie (3 pieces)$7.99
Spinach, onions, pinenuts, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil stuffed & baked into dough
Tray Spinach Pies$55.00
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Item pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Pie Dinner$13.00
Served with Rice Pilaf and Tomato Slices
Spinach Pie Appetizer$7.00
More about Alpha Koney Island

