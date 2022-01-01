Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve stew

Bopjib image

 

Bopjib

621 Church st, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soontofu Jjigae (spicy tofu stew) 🔥$13.00
Soft tofu cooked in special house sauce and choice of pork or seafood, small diced vegetables, kimchi, and egg. Served with a bowl rice. ** Broth can be requested to be vegetable-base for vegetarian.
Galbitang (short rib stew)$14.50
Beef short ribs cooked to so tender then immersed in beef bone broth with starch noodles, topped with strips of a fried egg and chopped green onions. Served with bowl of rice.
Budae Jigae (military base stew)$13.50
This popular dish came from military base in Korea. So many ingredients are in this stew; rice cake, starch noodle, vegetables, sausage, spam, tofu and kimchi in beef bone broth. Served with a bowl of rice.
More about Bopjib
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stewed Tomatoes$4.95
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
Item pic

 

Palm Palace Restaurant

2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moroccan Stew$19.99
Tender Lamb, potato goldenlite, sweet potato, carrots, onions, parsley, cilantro and green olives.
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Tomukun Korean BBQ image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Tomukun Korean BBQ

505 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1770 reviews)
Takeout
Soondubu / Tofu Stew$13.00
Yookae Jang / Spicy Beef Brisket Stew$16.00
Kimchi Jigae / Kimchi Stew$13.00
More about Tomukun Korean BBQ

