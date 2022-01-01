Stew in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve stew
More about Bopjib
Bopjib
621 Church st, Ann Arbor
|Soontofu Jjigae (spicy tofu stew) 🔥
|$13.00
Soft tofu cooked in special house sauce and choice of pork or seafood, small diced vegetables, kimchi, and egg. Served with a bowl rice. ** Broth can be requested to be vegetable-base for vegetarian.
|Galbitang (short rib stew)
|$14.50
Beef short ribs cooked to so tender then immersed in beef bone broth with starch noodles, topped with strips of a fried egg and chopped green onions. Served with bowl of rice.
|Budae Jigae (military base stew)
|$13.50
This popular dish came from military base in Korea. So many ingredients are in this stew; rice cake, starch noodle, vegetables, sausage, spam, tofu and kimchi in beef bone broth. Served with a bowl of rice.
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Stewed Tomatoes
|$4.95
More about Palm Palace Restaurant
Palm Palace Restaurant
2370 Carpenter Rd., Ann Arbor
|Moroccan Stew
|$19.99
Tender Lamb, potato goldenlite, sweet potato, carrots, onions, parsley, cilantro and green olives.