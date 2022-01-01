Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve sundaes

Monty's

3140 Packard Road, Ann Arbor

BROWNIE SUNDAE$8.00
brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce
More about Monty's
Pizza House

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$9.25
An old fashioned chocolate brownie, three scoops premium vanilla ice cream, creamy hot fudge, whipped cream, an Oblaten wafer & don’t forget the cherry!
Real Oreo sundae$7.95
Premium vanilla ice cream, plenty of crushed Oreo’s (no imitations), whipped cream & an Oblaten wafer.
**Vanilla Sundae Cone$2.95
Classic sundae cones with vanilla ice cream dipped in chocolate and covered in peanuts.
More about Pizza House
Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Hot Brownie Sundae$7.00
Hot Brownie topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, whipped Cream with Cherry on Top
More about Alpha Koney Island

