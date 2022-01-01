Taco salad in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve taco salad
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor
|Taco 'Bout It Salad
|$12.00
Baby greens, cabbage, grilled tofu, seasoned corn tortilla crumbles, pico de gallo & scoop of guacamole with cashew nacho cheese & chipotle ranch dressing. Gluten-free. Can be made nut-free with cashew nacho cheese, can be made soy-free without tofu or dressing.
Photo credits: semillas_co
Pizza House
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|TACO SALAD
|$7.75
Nacho chips, salad greens, cheese, black olive, red onion, green peppers, tomato, spicy ground beef (with sour cream, salsa and chipati sauce)
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, and black olives on crushed tortilla chips. Choose, beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, mushroom or beans.
|Lunch Taco Salad
|$9.50