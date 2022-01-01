Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco 'Bout It Salad$12.00
Baby greens, cabbage, grilled tofu, seasoned corn tortilla crumbles, pico de gallo & scoop of guacamole with cashew nacho cheese & chipotle ranch dressing. Gluten-free. Can be made nut-free with cashew nacho cheese, can be made soy-free without tofu or dressing.
Photo credits: semillas_co
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Item pic

 

Pizza House

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO SALAD$7.75
Nacho chips, salad greens, cheese, black olive, red onion, green peppers, tomato, spicy ground beef (with sour cream, salsa and chipati sauce)
More about Pizza House
Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, and black olives on crushed tortilla chips. Choose, beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, mushroom or beans.
Lunch Taco Salad$9.50
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.00
More about Alpha Koney Island

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Naan

Prosciutto

Bubble Tea

Cookies

Pesto Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Ravioli

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (585 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (866 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1724 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston