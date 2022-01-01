Tacos in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL
Cantina Taqueria
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|2 Carne Asada Tacos
|$8.00
grilled steak marinated in garlic soy sauce, avocado, pickled onion, pickled jalapeno and cilantro
|2 Fish Tacos
|$7.50
grilled or fried mahi, baja mayo, jicama slaw, avocado, sesame seed and cilantro
|2 Spicy Baja Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
battered and fried shrimp, chipotle ranch, cilantro lime slaw, tomatillo avocado salsa and cilantro
Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor
|SALMON TACOS
|$17.00
blackened canadian salmon, cilantro-lime slaw, avocado cream, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
Detroit Street Filling Station
300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
|Taco Seasoning
|$5.00
Ingredients: Sea salt, ground cumin, granulated garlic, chili powder. 8 oz by volume
|Taco 'Bout It Salad
|$12.00
Baby greens, cabbage, grilled tofu, seasoned corn tortilla crumbles, pico de gallo & scoop of guacamole with cashew nacho cheese & chipotle ranch dressing. Gluten-free. Can be made nut-free with cashew nacho cheese, can be made soy-free without tofu or dressing.
2 oz portion
Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR
|Spice Rubbed Fish Tacos
|$15.95
grilled flour tortillas, lightly spiced cod, chipotle slaw, roasted corn pico de gallo, and avocado crema served with fries and a dill pickle
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|**Choco Taco
|$5.59
Vanilla ice cream with fudgy swirls wrapped in a crunchy sugar cone taco, then drenched in a thick, chocolatey coating and sprinkled with peanuts.
|TACO SALAD
|$7.75
Nacho chips, salad greens, cheese, black olive, red onion, green peppers, tomato, spicy ground beef (with sour cream, salsa and chipati sauce)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Session Room
3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor
|Tequila Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Tequila Marinated Chicken, Pico, Avocado, Cotija, Spicy Sour Cream, Corn Tortilla, Spanish Rice
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Margarita Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Grilled shrimp basted with margarita butter, roasted corn and bell peppers, and cilantro lime remoulade on a soft corn tortilla.
|Taco of the Month
|$5.00
Breaded bay scallops with roasted summer squash, asparagus and sauteed ramps. Topped with cilantro and lime on a soft corn tortilla.
|Six Pack Tacos
|$16.00
Choose six Americano, Autentico, or Tinga tacos. Mix and match.
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
The Brinery Kimchi mayo, thai sweet chili, cilantro coleslaw
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$13.00
confit pork belly, guaijillo glaze, pickled pineapple
|El Jefe Tacos
|$12.00
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$11.00
Fried Cod on Tortillas with Cole Slaw topped with Chipotle Sauce
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
Salads UP
611 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor
|Sloppy Taco 'Dilla
|$9.99
12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, taco meat, and drizzle of chipotle ranch.
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|Two Taco Combo
|$7.99
The Ravens Club
207 South Main Street, Ann Arbor
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
corn tortillas, citrus slaw, spicy poblano tartar
(substitute tofu at no charge)