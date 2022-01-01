Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve tacos

2 Carne Asada Tacos image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

Cantina Taqueria

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Carne Asada Tacos$8.00
grilled steak marinated in garlic soy sauce, avocado, pickled onion, pickled jalapeno and cilantro
2 Fish Tacos$7.50
grilled or fried mahi, baja mayo, jicama slaw, avocado, sesame seed and cilantro
2 Spicy Baja Shrimp Taco$8.00
battered and fried shrimp, chipotle ranch, cilantro lime slaw, tomatillo avocado salsa and cilantro
More about Cantina Taqueria
Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club image

 

Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club

400 East Stadium Boulevard, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON TACOS$17.00
blackened canadian salmon, cilantro-lime slaw, avocado cream, house made chips (substitute other sides for additional charge)
More about Ann Arbor Golf & Outing Club
Item pic

 

Detroit Street Filling Station

300 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Seasoning$5.00
Ingredients: Sea salt, ground cumin, granulated garlic, chili powder. 8 oz by volume
Taco 'Bout It Salad$12.00
Baby greens, cabbage, grilled tofu, seasoned corn tortilla crumbles, pico de gallo & scoop of guacamole with cashew nacho cheese & chipotle ranch dressing. Gluten-free. Can be made nut-free with cashew nacho cheese, can be made soy-free without tofu or dressing.
2 oz portion
More about Detroit Street Filling Station
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor

341 S MAIN STREET, ANN ARBOR

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spice Rubbed Fish Tacos$15.95
grilled flour tortillas, lightly spiced cod, chipotle slaw, roasted corn pico de gallo, and avocado crema served with fries and a dill pickle
More about Real Seafood Co. Ann Arbor
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
**Choco Taco$5.59
Vanilla ice cream with fudgy swirls wrapped in a crunchy sugar cone taco, then drenched in a thick, chocolatey coating and sprinkled with peanuts.
TACO SALAD$7.75
Nacho chips, salad greens, cheese, black olive, red onion, green peppers, tomato, spicy ground beef (with sour cream, salsa and chipati sauce)
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

Avg 5 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tequila Chicken Tacos$14.00
Tequila Marinated Chicken, Pico, Avocado, Cotija, Spicy Sour Cream, Corn Tortilla, Spanish Rice
More about The Session Room
Margarita Shrimp Taco image

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Margarita Shrimp Taco$4.00
Grilled shrimp basted with margarita butter, roasted corn and bell peppers, and cilantro lime remoulade on a soft corn tortilla.
Taco of the Month$5.00
Breaded bay scallops with roasted summer squash, asparagus and sauteed ramps. Topped with cilantro and lime on a soft corn tortilla.
Six Pack Tacos$16.00
Choose six Americano, Autentico, or Tinga tacos. Mix and match.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Fried Chicken Tacos image

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tacos$13.00
The Brinery Kimchi mayo, thai sweet chili, cilantro coleslaw
Al Pastor Tacos$13.00
confit pork belly, guaijillo glaze, pickled pineapple
El Jefe Tacos$12.00
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Consumer pic

 

Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos (3)$11.00
Fried Cod on Tortillas with Cole Slaw topped with Chipotle Sauce
More about Alpha Koney Island
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

Salads UP

611 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (959 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sloppy Taco 'Dilla$9.99
12" tortilla, Mexican cheese, taco meat, and drizzle of chipotle ranch.
More about Salads UP
Picasso @ E.B.A. Café image

 

Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Two Taco Combo$7.99
More about Domino's Farms Office Park
Item pic

 

The Ravens Club

207 South Main Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$13.00
corn tortillas, citrus slaw, spicy poblano tartar
(substitute tofu at no charge)
More about The Ravens Club
Frasers Pub Inc. image

 

Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Tacos$10.95
3 pieces. Slow roasted pork topped with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese with Southwest sauce.
More about Frasers Pub Inc.

