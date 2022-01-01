Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

Plymouth Rd No Thai!

1745 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
More about Plymouth Rd No Thai!
Item pic

 

No Thai! Online

1952 S. Industrial Hwy Ste F, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
More about No Thai! Online
Item pic

 

S. Main No Thai!

2276 S. Main St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
More about S. Main No Thai!
Item pic

 

South U No Thai!

1300 S. University Ave Ste 3, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
More about South U No Thai!
Item pic

 

Kerrytown No Thai!

226 North Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
No Thai Fried Rice$11.00
White onion, green onion, peas n carrots, egg, with a savory sauce
*sauce contains fish sauce, chicken stock, soy sauce, oyster sauce
More about Kerrytown No Thai!

Map

