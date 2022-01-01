Tiramisu in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve tiramisu
The Great Commoner
110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Mascarpone cheese, coffee, chocolate
PIZZA
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone
PASTA • SEAFOOD
The Earle Restaurant
121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor
|Tiramisu
|$9.75
Ladyfingers soaked in Cognac and layered with mascarpone cheese. Topped with shaved Callebaut (Belgian) chocolate (enough for two).
PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor
|Tiramisu
|$7.50
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Tiramisu
|$7.95
A light Italian custard made with the finest mascarpone cheese and pure whipped cream, surrounds delicate lady fingers soaked in dark espresso and thick coffee liqueur. A coffee-lover’s favorite!
|Tiramisu Cupcake
|$3.85
A new twist on an Italian classic, this cupcake dessert features light and airy sponge cake layered with espresso-flavored mascarpone mousse, smooth whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa.