Tiramisu in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve tiramisu

Banner pic

 

The Great Commoner

110 E. Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
Mascarpone cheese, coffee, chocolate
More about The Great Commoner
Item pic

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$9.00
lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
The Earle Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

The Earle Restaurant

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$9.75
Ladyfingers soaked in Cognac and layered with mascarpone cheese. Topped with shaved Callebaut (Belgian) chocolate (enough for two).
More about The Earle Restaurant
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina image

PIZZA • PASTA • BBQ

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.50
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.95
A light Italian custard made with the finest mascarpone cheese and pure whipped cream, surrounds delicate lady fingers soaked in dark espresso and thick coffee liqueur. A coffee-lover’s favorite!
Tiramisu Cupcake$3.85
A new twist on an Italian classic, this cupcake dessert features light and airy sponge cake layered with espresso-flavored mascarpone mousse, smooth whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Item pic

 

Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Stuffed Cupcake$3.75
A vanilla buttermilk cupcake, stuffed with vanilla bean pastry cream, iced with espresso buttercream and garnished with cocoa.
More about Zingerman's Bakehouse - Advanced

Map

