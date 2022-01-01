Tomato soup in Ann Arbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve tomato soup
XPO Cafe
2211 Old Earhart Road, Ann Arbor
No reviews yet
Tomato Basil Soup
$2.99
More about XPO Cafe
Venue by 4M - Dine In or Take Out
1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor
No reviews yet
Grilled cheese & Cream of tomato soup
$20.00
Grilled gruyere cheese sandwich with basil and champagne vignette. Served with a tossed salad and Chef Thad's cream of tomato soup.
More about Venue by 4M - Dine In or Take Out
