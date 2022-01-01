Turkey clubs in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Sparrow Kitchen
407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, provolone, tomato, arugula, mayo
Alpha Koney Island
4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor
|Turkey Club
|$10.00
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on your choice of Bread
Domino's Farms Office Park
24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor
|#22 | Turkey Club Tweener
Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Choice of Tortilla
|#13 | Classic Turkey Club
Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast