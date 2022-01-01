Turkey clubs in Ann Arbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sparrow Kitchen

407 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

Turkey Club$12.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, provolone, tomato, arugula, mayo
Alpha Koney Island

4389 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor

Turkey Club$10.00
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo served on your choice of Bread
Domino's Farms Office Park

24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr., Ann Arbor

#22 | Turkey Club Tweener
Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Choice of Tortilla
#13 | Classic Turkey Club
Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Texas Toast
Frasers Pub Inc.

2045 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor

Fraser's Turkey Club$12.75
Turkey and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon piled high on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or available as a wrap.
