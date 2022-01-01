Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants you'll love
Downtown Ann Arbor's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants
More about Sottinis Sub Shop
Sottinis Sub Shop
205 S 4th Ave,, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|#4 Turkey & Cheese
|$6.25
Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
|#32 Shawarma Wrap
|$7.50
Onions, lettuce, tomato, Pickle's, and hot sauce
|#15 Chipotle Steak
|$8.99
Onion, Mushrooms, Peppers, Chipotle Ranch, American Cheese
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
PIZZA
Mani Osteria & Bar
341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$12.00
roasted red pepper, tomato, basil, mozzarella, romesco
|Red Onion & Pistachio
|$18.00
goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake
|Tartufo
|$21.00
forest mushroom, fontina, black truffle, egg
More about The Earle Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD
The Earle Restaurant
121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$9.95
Traditional French onion soup enhanced with shallots and chives, served with a crostini and a slice of gruyere for you to finish under a broiler
|Roquefort Beef Tenderloin (GF)
|$42.95
Cross cut sections of beef tenderloin deglazed with Madeira and pan sauced with cream and Roquefort, topped with walnuts and pine nuts. Served with redskin potatoes
|Crab Cakes
|$15.95
Crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper sauce
More about Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main
Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main
209 S. Main Street, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabobs
|$12.00
Smoked Garbanzo Bean Puree, Salsa Verde & Charred Orange Wedge
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
|Impossible Meat Sub
|$20.00
Impossible brand meatballs with marinara, garlic oil, balsamic gastrique & vegan provolone. Served on an Italian sub bun with seasoned fries
More about Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor
Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor
117 West Washington Street, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Black Bean Frita (contains dairy, gluten)
|$9.00
w/ chipotle mayo
|Beef Frita
|$9.00
w/ sweet chile mayo. Our Beef Frita is served medium rare - a deep rosey red, just warm center. If different temperature is preferred, please don't hesitate to notate!
|'Best Snack Ever'
|$7.00
layered coconut-ginger rice, black beans, melted Muenster, cilantro-lime salsa
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Crisp Americano Taco
|$3.50
Refried beans, your choice of beef, chicken or pork, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on crisp corn tortilla.
|Soft Americano Taco
|$3.50
Refried beans, your choice of beef, chicken or pork, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on soft flour tortilla.
|Wet Burrito
|$12.00
Refried beans, Spanish rice, cheese, onion and tomato. Smothered in ranchera and melted cheese. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, or mushroom. Sour cream on the side.
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Quesadilla
|$15.00
black bean, pickled onion, avocado-crema
|Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
coca-cola braised pork shoulder, salsa verde, pickled onion, cilantro; served with two tacos
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$12.00
chipotle braised chicken, lettuce, crema, radish; served with two tacos
More about Salads UP
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
Salads UP
611 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Saddle UP
|$12.50
Romaine, BBQ Chicken, White Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, suggested with Chipotle Ranch
|Bro-Rito
|$11.50
Grains+Spinach, Jalapeno, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, White Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, suggested with Avo-Goddess+Chimichurri Dressing
|Robb's Cobb
|$13.50
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Egg, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Tomukun Noodle Bar
BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tomukun Noodle Bar
505 E. Liberty St 200, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Butter Corn Ramen
|$14.00
|Yaki Lo Mein
|$13.00
|Asian BBQ Wings
|$12.00
More about Tomukun Korean BBQ
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Tomukun Korean BBQ
505 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
|Popular items
|Dduk Mandoo Guk / Dumpling & Rice Cake Soup
|$14.00
|Dahk Twigim / Chicken Wings
|$12.00
|Soondubu / Tofu Stew
|$13.00
More about Haymaker Public House
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Haymaker Public House
203 E WASHINGTON ST, Ann Arbor