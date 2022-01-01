Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants you'll love

Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants
Must-try Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants

Sottinis Sub Shop image

 

Sottinis Sub Shop

205 S 4th Ave,, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#4 Turkey & Cheese$6.25
Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
#32 Shawarma Wrap$7.50
Onions, lettuce, tomato, Pickle's, and hot sauce
#15 Chipotle Steak$8.99
Onion, Mushrooms, Peppers, Chipotle Ranch, American Cheese
More about Sottinis Sub Shop
Mani Osteria & Bar image

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
roasted red pepper, tomato, basil, mozzarella, romesco
Red Onion & Pistachio$18.00
goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake
Tartufo$21.00
forest mushroom, fontina, black truffle, egg
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
The Earle Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

The Earle Restaurant

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$9.95
Traditional French onion soup enhanced with shallots and chives, served with a crostini and a slice of gruyere for you to finish under a broiler
Roquefort Beef Tenderloin (GF)$42.95
Cross cut sections of beef tenderloin deglazed with Madeira and pan sauced with cream and Roquefort, topped with walnuts and pine nuts. Served with redskin potatoes
Crab Cakes$15.95
Crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper sauce
More about The Earle Restaurant
Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main image

 

Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main

209 S. Main Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Kabobs$12.00
Smoked Garbanzo Bean Puree, Salsa Verde & Charred Orange Wedge
Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer-Battered Haddock, Served with Roasted Steak Cut Potatoes, Crispy Noodle Slaw & Citrus-Dill Tartar
Impossible Meat Sub$20.00
Impossible brand meatballs with marinara, garlic oil, balsamic gastrique & vegan provolone. Served on an Italian sub bun with seasoned fries
More about Jim Brady's - Ann Arbor - 209 S Main
Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor image

 

Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor

117 West Washington Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black Bean Frita (contains dairy, gluten)$9.00
w/ chipotle mayo
Beef Frita$9.00
w/ sweet chile mayo. Our Beef Frita is served medium rare - a deep rosey red, just warm center. If different temperature is preferred, please don't hesitate to notate!
'Best Snack Ever'$7.00
layered coconut-ginger rice, black beans, melted Muenster, cilantro-lime salsa
More about Frita Batidos - Ann Arbor
Tios Mexican Cafe image

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crisp Americano Taco$3.50
Refried beans, your choice of beef, chicken or pork, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on crisp corn tortilla.
Soft Americano Taco$3.50
Refried beans, your choice of beef, chicken or pork, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on soft flour tortilla.
Wet Burrito$12.00
Refried beans, Spanish rice, cheese, onion and tomato. Smothered in ranchera and melted cheese. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, or mushroom. Sour cream on the side.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Isalita Cantina Mexicana image

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Quesadilla$15.00
black bean, pickled onion, avocado-crema
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
coca-cola braised pork shoulder, salsa verde, pickled onion, cilantro; served with two tacos
Chicken Tinga Tacos$12.00
chipotle braised chicken, lettuce, crema, radish; served with two tacos
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Salads UP image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

Salads UP

611 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (959 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Saddle UP$12.50
Romaine, BBQ Chicken, White Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, suggested with Chipotle Ranch
Bro-Rito$11.50
Grains+Spinach, Jalapeno, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, White Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, suggested with Avo-Goddess+Chimichurri Dressing
Robb's Cobb$13.50
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Egg, Feta, Grape Tomatoes, suggested with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Salads UP
Tomukun Noodle Bar image

BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tomukun Noodle Bar

505 E. Liberty St 200, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Corn Ramen$14.00
Yaki Lo Mein$13.00
Asian BBQ Wings$12.00
More about Tomukun Noodle Bar
Tomukun Korean BBQ image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Tomukun Korean BBQ

505 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1770 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dduk Mandoo Guk / Dumpling & Rice Cake Soup$14.00
Dahk Twigim / Chicken Wings$12.00
Soondubu / Tofu Stew$13.00
More about Tomukun Korean BBQ
Haymaker Public House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Haymaker Public House

203 E WASHINGTON ST, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (3389 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Haymaker Public House
Restaurant banner

 

Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

403 East Washington, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip TOGO Coffee$3.00
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
North Side$12.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe - Ann Arbor

