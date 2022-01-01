Downtown Ann Arbor bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown Ann Arbor

Mani Osteria & Bar image

PIZZA

Mani Osteria & Bar

341 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
roasted red pepper, tomato, basil, mozzarella, romesco
Red Onion & Pistachio$18.00
goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake
Tartufo$21.00
forest mushroom, fontina, black truffle, egg
More about Mani Osteria & Bar
The Earle Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

The Earle Restaurant

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.6 (3931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$9.95
Traditional French onion soup enhanced with shallots and chives, served with a crostini and a slice of gruyere for you to finish under a broiler
Roquefort Beef Tenderloin (GF)$42.95
Cross cut sections of beef tenderloin deglazed with Madeira and pan sauced with cream and Roquefort, topped with walnuts and pine nuts. Served with redskin potatoes
Crab Cakes$15.95
Crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper sauce
More about The Earle Restaurant
Tomukun Korean BBQ image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Tomukun Korean BBQ

505 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (1770 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dduk Mandoo Guk / Dumpling & Rice Cake Soup$14.00
Dahk Twigim / Chicken Wings$12.00
Soondubu / Tofu Stew$13.00
More about Tomukun Korean BBQ
Haymaker Public House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Haymaker Public House

203 E WASHINGTON ST, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (3389 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Haymaker Public House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown Ann Arbor

Cake

Shrimp Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Tacos

Dumplings

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Downtown Ann Arbor to explore

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston