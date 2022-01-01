Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Downtown Ann Arbor
/
Ann Arbor
/
Downtown Ann Arbor
/
Cookies
Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cookies
Sottinis Sub Shop
205 S 4th Ave,, Ann Arbor
No reviews yet
Cookie
$1.99
More about Sottinis Sub Shop
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
Salads UP
611 E. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor
Avg 4.6
(959 reviews)
Cookies
$2.00
More about Salads UP
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Ann Arbor
Chicken Fajitas
Chili
Fish Tacos
Dumpling Soup
Chicken Salad
Calamari
Tacos
Enchiladas
More near Downtown Ann Arbor to explore
South University Ann Arbor
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston