Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Dumpling soup in
Downtown Ann Arbor
/
Ann Arbor
/
Downtown Ann Arbor
/
Dumpling Soup
Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants that serve dumpling soup
BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
Tomukun Noodle Bar
505 E. Liberty St 200, Ann Arbor
Avg 4.3
(1349 reviews)
Kids Udon Dumpling Soup
$9.00
More about Tomukun Noodle Bar
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Tomukun Korean BBQ
505 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(1770 reviews)
Dduk Mandoo Guk / Dumpling & Rice Cake Soup
$14.00
More about Tomukun Korean BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Ann Arbor
Pancakes
Prosciutto
Kimchi
Burritos
Tacos
Calamari
Pork Belly
Dumplings
More near Downtown Ann Arbor to explore
South University Ann Arbor
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston