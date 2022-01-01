Tacos in Downtown Ann Arbor
Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Fish Taco
|$4.00
Deep fried cod, jalapeno ranch dressing, and citrus coleslaw on a corn tortilla.
|Tinga Taco
|$3.00
White meat chicken simmered in a garlic chipotle sauce. Onion, cilantro and lime on a corn tortilla.
|Soft Americano Taco
|$3.50
Refried beans, your choice of beef, chicken or pork, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on soft flour tortilla.
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$14.00
mahi mahi, chipotle remoulade, avocado, pickled red cabbage; served with two tacos
|Carnitas Tacos
|$12.00
coca-cola braised pork shoulder, salsa verde, pickled onion, cilantro; served with two tacos
|Rock Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
spicy aioli, avocado serrano, red onion; served with two tacos