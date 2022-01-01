Tacos in Downtown Ann Arbor

Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants that serve tacos

Fish Taco image

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

Fish Taco$4.00
Deep fried cod, jalapeno ranch dressing, and citrus coleslaw on a corn tortilla.
Tinga Taco$3.00
White meat chicken simmered in a garlic chipotle sauce. Onion, cilantro and lime on a corn tortilla.
Soft Americano Taco$3.50
Refried beans, your choice of beef, chicken or pork, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on soft flour tortilla.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Baja Fish Tacos image

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

Baja Fish Tacos$14.00
mahi mahi, chipotle remoulade, avocado, pickled red cabbage; served with two tacos
Carnitas Tacos$12.00
coca-cola braised pork shoulder, salsa verde, pickled onion, cilantro; served with two tacos
Rock Shrimp Tacos$13.00
spicy aioli, avocado serrano, red onion; served with two tacos
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana

