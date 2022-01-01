Buffalo chicken sandwiches in South University Ann Arbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$19.95
Tender romano crusted chicken breast tossed in our famous hot sauce baked with grilled onions and melted Gorgonzola cheese. Served with one side dish.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Good Time Charley's image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast tossed in buffalo, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and ranch, on a brioche bun.
More about Good Time Charley's

