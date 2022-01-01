Buffalo chicken sandwiches in South University Ann Arbor
South University Ann Arbor restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$19.95
Tender romano crusted chicken breast tossed in our famous hot sauce baked with grilled onions and melted Gorgonzola cheese. Served with one side dish.
More about Good Time Charley's
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast tossed in buffalo, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and ranch, on a brioche bun.