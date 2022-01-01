Cheeseburgers in South University Ann Arbor
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|7" Personal Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.75
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar& Mozzarella Cheeses.
|14" Large Bacon Cheeseburger
|$32.55
|10" Small Bacon Cheeseburger
|$22.95
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
|Charley’s BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.50
Our namesake burger consists of a fried onion ring atop bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & BBQ sauce