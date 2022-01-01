Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in South University Ann Arbor

South University Ann Arbor restaurants
South University Ann Arbor restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
7" Personal Bacon Cheeseburger$12.75
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar& Mozzarella Cheeses.
14" Large Bacon Cheeseburger$32.55
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar& Mozzarella Cheeses.
10" Small Bacon Cheeseburger$22.95
Bacon, Ground Beef, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar& Mozzarella Cheeses.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
Charley’s BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$16.50
Our namesake burger consists of a fried onion ring atop bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & BBQ sauce
More about Good Time Charley's

