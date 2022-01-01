Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in South University Ann Arbor

South University Ann Arbor restaurants
South University Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken salad

BURRITOS

BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
Takeout
Shredded Chicken Salad$8.25
Romaine lettuce, with shredded chicken, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.25
Romaine lettuce, with grilled chicken, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$8.95
Salad greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, celery and spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast topped with gorgonzola
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$7.75
Fresh cut romaine, grilled chicken breast, parmesan and croutons
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
Salad greens, red onions, cucumbers, celery, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar & mozzarella, topped with our famous fried chicken tenders.
