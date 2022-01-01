Chicken tenders in South University Ann Arbor
South University Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Cantina Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL
Cantina Taqueria
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
breaded chicken, fajita seasoning, avocado ranch and honey sriracha
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|LATE CHICKEN TENDERS
|$18.75
|Chicken Tenders
|$16.75
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep-fried to perfection. Very tasty! With your choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep-fried to perfection. Very tasty! Served with ranch, honey mustard & BBQ sauce.