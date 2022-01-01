Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in South University Ann Arbor

South University Ann Arbor restaurants
South University Ann Arbor restaurants that serve chicken tenders

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

Cantina Taqueria

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$11.00
breaded chicken, fajita seasoning, avocado ranch and honey sriracha
More about Cantina Taqueria
Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
LATE CHICKEN TENDERS$18.75
Chicken Tenders$16.75
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep-fried to perfection. Very tasty! With your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep-fried to perfection. Very tasty! Served with ranch, honey mustard & BBQ sauce.
More about Pizza House BOH/Takeout
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders Platter$14.00
Crispy tenders served with fries and a side of ranchplain or tossed in buffalo sauce
More about Good Time Charley's

