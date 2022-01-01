Grilled chicken in South University Ann Arbor
South University Ann Arbor restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Bopjib
Bopjib
621 Church st, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Chicken (🔥 or teriyaki)
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with choice of sauce.
More about BTB Burrito
BURRITOS
BTB Burrito
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.25
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$7.75
Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!