Grilled chicken in South University Ann Arbor

Bopjib

621 Church st, Ann Arbor

Grilled Chicken (🔥 or teriyaki)$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with choice of sauce.
BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$5.25
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken
Grilled Chicken Burrito$7.75
Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
