Nachos in South University Ann Arbor

South University Ann Arbor restaurants
South University Ann Arbor restaurants that serve nachos

BURRITOS

BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ground Beef Nacho$9.00
Chips with with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and ground beef.
Hate Soggy Chips? So do we! Chips come on the side the keep things *crispy*
Roasted Veggies Nachos$8.50
Chips with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, peppers, onions, zucchini, and squash.
Hate Soggy Chips? So do we! Chips come on the side the keep things *crispy*
Grilled Chicken Nacho$9.00
Chips with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled chicken.
Hate Soggy Chips? So do we! Chips come on the side the keep things *crispy*
More about BTB Burrito
Pizza House

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Cheese Nachos$14.75
Nacho chips, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes topped with melted mozzarella, Muenster, cheddar cheeses & jalapeños. Served with sour cream and salsa.
LATE PERSONAL NACHOS$12.95
More about Pizza House

