Nachos in South University Ann Arbor
South University Ann Arbor restaurants that serve nachos
More about BTB Burrito
BURRITOS
BTB Burrito
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Ground Beef Nacho
|$9.00
Chips with with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and ground beef.
Hate Soggy Chips? So do we! Chips come on the side the keep things *crispy*
|Roasted Veggies Nachos
|$8.50
Chips with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, peppers, onions, zucchini, and squash.
Hate Soggy Chips? So do we! Chips come on the side the keep things *crispy*
|Grilled Chicken Nacho
|$9.00
Chips with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled chicken.
Hate Soggy Chips? So do we! Chips come on the side the keep things *crispy*