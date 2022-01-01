Anna Maria restaurants you'll love
Anna Maria's top cuisines
Must-try Anna Maria restaurants
More about Sandbar Restaurant
Sandbar Restaurant
100 Spring Ave, Anna Maria
|Popular items
|FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER
|$25.00
shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw, fries, cocktail sauce
|BOWL NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
|$9.00
potato, clam
|STUFFED SHRIMP
|$27.00
shrimp, shrimp & crabmeat stuffing, beurre blanc sauce, Sandbar rice, veggies
More about Anna Maria Bake House
Anna Maria Bake House
10101 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria
|Popular items
|KEY LIME PIE
|$30.00
The original, authentic recipe house-made from scratch. Custard features fresh Key Lime juice, baked on a graham cracker crust.
|APPLE CRANBERRY PIE
|$35.00
A traditional pie, with a twist! crisp apples and tart cranberries cooked in a cinnamon sauce, then filled and baked in a sweet pastry dough. Topped with a beautiful lattice and sprinkled with sugar.
|SPICED EGGNOG CHEESECAKE
|$40.00
A festive take on a favorite! The perfect cheesecake filling flavored with Southern Comfort Eggnog and spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Baked in a gingerbread crust.
More about Harry's Grill
Harry's Grill
9903 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria
|Popular items
|1/2 LB BACON CHEESE BURGER
|$18.00
Thick Hickory smoked bacon added. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
|1/2 LB CHEESEBURGER
|$16.00
Hand formed Angus Sirloin patty grilled perfectly. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
|BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP MEAL
|$24.00
A plate of island rice topped with 10 skewered hickory smoked bacon wrapped & grilled honey glazed shrimp with two sides