Anna Maria restaurants you'll love

Go
Anna Maria restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Anna Maria

Anna Maria's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Anna Maria restaurants

Sandbar Restaurant image

 

Sandbar Restaurant

100 Spring Ave, Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER$25.00
shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw, fries, cocktail sauce
BOWL NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$9.00
potato, clam
STUFFED SHRIMP$27.00
shrimp, shrimp & crabmeat stuffing, beurre blanc sauce, Sandbar rice, veggies
More about Sandbar Restaurant
Anna Maria Bake House image

 

Anna Maria Bake House

10101 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KEY LIME PIE$30.00
The original, authentic recipe house-made from scratch. Custard features fresh Key Lime juice, baked on a graham cracker crust.
APPLE CRANBERRY PIE$35.00
A traditional pie, with a twist! crisp apples and tart cranberries cooked in a cinnamon sauce, then filled and baked in a sweet pastry dough. Topped with a beautiful lattice and sprinkled with sugar.
SPICED EGGNOG CHEESECAKE$40.00
A festive take on a favorite! The perfect cheesecake filling flavored with Southern Comfort Eggnog and spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Baked in a gingerbread crust.
More about Anna Maria Bake House
Harry's Grill image

 

Harry's Grill

9903 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 LB BACON CHEESE BURGER$18.00
Thick Hickory smoked bacon added. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
1/2 LB CHEESEBURGER$16.00
Hand formed Angus Sirloin patty grilled perfectly. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP MEAL$24.00
A plate of island rice topped with 10 skewered hickory smoked bacon wrapped & grilled honey glazed shrimp with two sides
More about Harry's Grill
Sandbar Online Store image

 

Sandbar Online Store

100 Spring Avenue, Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sandbar Online Store

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Anna Maria

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Anna Maria to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet

Ellenton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston