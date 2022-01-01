Go
Anna Maria Oyster Bar

We are located on Cortez Road on the North side between 59th Street and 75th Street.

6696 Cortez Road W.

Popular Items

Hush Puppies$3.50
Tartar Sauce
Spicy Seafood Gumbo$4.75
Grouper Entrée$26.99
The BASICS-Blackened, Fried, Grilled or Sautéed
FANCY LIKE $3-Coconut, Cucumber Dill, Teriyaki or Tomato Dill
Premium Toppings $3.49-Roma, Almandine, Nutty (walnut-crusted) or Parmesan crusted.
Fish Taco$13.49
Mahi, pineapple jalapeno Pico de Gallo, queso fresco, drizzled with chili-lime sauce. Two per order.
Shrimp Dinner$19.99
12 shrimp cooked fried, grilled, blackened or sautéed.
Cocktail Sauce
Calamari$12.49
Dusted with a spicy breading, lightly fried and served with homemade marinara.
K- Chicken Strip$3.99
Fish & Chips Dinner$16.25
Flaky, North Atlantic Pollock deep-fried to a golden brown.

Location

Bradenton FL

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:15 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:15 pm
