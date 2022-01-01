Go
Toast

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

We are located 1/4 mile West of I-75 in Ellenton.

1525 51st Avenue E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Onion Straws$8.25
Thin slivers, deep fried and served with our horseradish sauce.
Tartar Sauce
Cocktail Sauce
Coconut Shrimp$21.75
Served with apricot-horseradish sauce.
Extra Lemon (3ea)
Fish & Chips Dinner$16.25
Flaky, North Atlantic Pollock deep-fried to a golden brown.
Calamari$12.49
Dusted with a spicy breading, lightly fried and served with homemade marinara.
New England Clam Chowder$4.75
Shrimp Dinner$19.99
12 shrimp cooked fried, grilled, blackened or sautéed.
Take Out Silverware

Location

1525 51st Avenue E

Ellenton FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

South Philly Cheesesteak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

#31 WH Ellenton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SHAKE STATION

No reviews yet

Fast-casual, family-friendly restaurant with ice cream and milkshakes!

Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

No reviews yet

The Best of New York Deli's in Florida!
The Real Thing Is Finally Here!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston