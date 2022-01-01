Go
Anna Maria Oyster Bar

We are located on US-41 1 mile North of the Sarasota Airport.

6906 14th Street W.

Popular Items

Fish & Chips Dinner$16.25
Flaky, North Atlantic Pollock deep-fried to a golden brown.
Burger Your Way$12.50
1/2 lb. Angus ground beef. Add bacon, America cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone, sautéed mushrooms or Bleu cheese. Each item $1.00
Cocktail Sauce
Hush Puppies$3.50
Shrimp Dinner$19.99
12 shrimp cooked fried, grilled, blackened or sautéed.
Caesar Salad$9.25
Garden fresh romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our own special Caesar dressing.
French Fries$2.25
Take Out Silverware
Tartar Sauce
New England Clam Chowder$4.75

6906 14th Street W.

Bradenton FL

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
