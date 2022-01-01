Anna Maria Oyster Bar
We are located on US-41 1 mile North of the Sarasota Airport.
6906 14th Street W.
Popular Items
Location
6906 14th Street W.
Bradenton FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Manasota Elks Lodge
Come in and enjoy!
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Cragers Restaurant
Cragers has been a family restaurant staple in Sarasota, Florida for over 45 years. If you're looking for tasty, home-cooked meals, come join us!
Manatee County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Come in and enjoy!